Police in Fairfax and Prince William counties are investigating two disturbing incidents involving strangers and children over the past few days.
The latest happened this evening in the 5000 block of Caryn Court in the Alexandria area. Fairfax County police said a man approached a group of kids, displayed a knife and grabbed a child by hand. The child broke free and the man ran, police said on Twitter at 6:27 p.m. Officers found a suspect nearby and he was arrested. The child was not physically injured. No other details have been released.
In an apparently unrelated incident on Monday in Gainesville, a stranger approached a 10-year-old girl walking home from the bus stop at Red House Road and Rogue Forest Lane about 4 p.m. and asked her to go for a ride with him to get candy. The man was standing outside a white, four-door sedan, Prince William County police said on Twitter.
The child didn’t get into the car and there was no physical contact. The girl told a family member and police were contacted Tuesday.
The stranger was a white male wearing a fitted cap, a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
