A busload of students leaving Forest Park High School in Woodbridge had to be turned around Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat.
After the bus returned to the school, students students were safely removed, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Police isolated the unoccupied bus and conducted a search with a bomb K-9. No devices were found on the bus, police said.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(3) comments
Some jack ass needs to be beaten, but instead some progressive tw*t will try justify and rationalize the kid’s terrorist tendencies!
Another headline coming out of Dumfries. No more defunding!
Interesting, especially since the article is accurate in stating FPHS is located in Woodbridge, Va.
You would have been better off stating the headline is out of the "Potomac District." But even then, what's your point? This isn't the first threat if it's kind, and unfortunately it probably won't be the last.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.