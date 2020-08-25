Police are investigating a bomb threat left on a voicemail at the Jewish temple Congregation Ner Shalom on Spriggs Road outside Dale City.
The threat was discovered at 6:17 p.m. Friday. A message left on the temple's voicemail included inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
A police K-9 responded and searched the area for any bombs, but none were located.
Carr said the threat appears to be isolated to the place of worship. The investigation continues.
(2) comments
Probably inspired by the DNC convention last week.
Probably inspired by the RNC convention this week.
