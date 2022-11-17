Two people were shot early Thursday in a home outside Dumfries.
Police reported the shooting on Isle Royale Terrace off Van Buren Road shortly after 1 a.m.
The victims were both adults and the shooting was isolated to a home, Prince William County police said on Twitter. Police have not released information about the victims' conditions.
Though no arrests had been made Thursday morning, police said the incident does not appear to be random.
Residents in the area can expect heavy police presence as the investigation continues.
(2) comments
Pray for my county.
Dumfries, what a community! What's wrong with you people?
