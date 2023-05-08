A confrontation inside the Potomac Festival Hot Chikn Kitchn restaurant on Saturday afternoon spilled into the parking lot and turned physical, with one of the group firing multiple shots, police said.
Officers were called to the restaurant at 14313 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge at 1:48 p.m. They learned several teenage boys were eating inside "when another male entered" and a verbal altercation ensued, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. The confrontation turned physical and spilled into the parking lot, where one of the group brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds.
"All parties dispersed and left the area prior to police arriving on scene," Perok said.
No injuries or property damage were reported.
The armed man was Black, about 5 feet 6 inches tall with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with long sleeves, black jeans and carrying a fanny pack.
