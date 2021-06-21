Police are investigating after a man exposed himself to a woman running on a trail through the woods in Bristow Sunday evening.
The incident happened about 8:40 p.m. in the 9200 block of Falling Water Drive. The 37-year-old victim reported that while running on the trails through the woods in that area, she saw an unknown man on the side of the trail.
As the victim ran past the man, she saw him exposing himself and making inappropriate gestures, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The victim ran to a nearby residence and contacted the police. Officers searched the area but didn't find anyone. Carr said the suspect did not attempt to make physical contact with the victim.
The man was described as "light brown complected" of unknown race, approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with a thin build, Carr said.
He was last seen wearing a white hat, a white shirt, and blue shorts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.