Police in the city of Fairfax are asking for help from the public as they investigate the killing of a 32-year-old man who led a nonprofit group in the area.
Gret Glyer was shot in his home Friday on Bolton Village Court, which is near the intersection of Main Street and Maple Avenue. The shooting marked the first homicide in the city since 2008, police say.
Police did not release information about any potential suspects or motives and said they believe there is no threat to the wider community.
“The City of Fairfax Police Department is fully committed to investigating this case thoroughly and we look forward to speaking to anyone who has any knowledge or information about this case,” police said.
When officers entered his home, the department said, they found Glyer suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Glyer led the nonprofit “DonorSee” which describes itself as a platform donors can use to give money to people who live in poverty around the world.
According to the website, donors receive a video message directly from the people they helped, thanking them for their contribution.
Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP. Reach him at niannelli@wtop.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.