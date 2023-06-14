Fairfax County police are investigating a report of the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old child Tuesday on Morning View Lane near Island Creek Elementary School.
At 4:15 p.m., the child was walking near Island Creek Elementary school to go to a playground. A suspect, described as a Black man, 40 years old, 6’1”, thin and bald, was reported to have grabbed the victim by the arm, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The child was able to pull away and quickly run back to the school. The suspect was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and had a black backpack.
Officers with the assistance of K9s and a helicopter searched the area, but the man was not found.
"Detectives are continuing to investigate, and our Franconia District officers will have an increased presence in the neighborhood," the release said.
Detectives are asking our community members to review their home surveillance cameras. Surveillance can be shared on Neighbors by Ring.
Prince William County police are investigating a similar report last week in Woodbridge. A 10-year-old boy reported to police he was grabbed by a masked man as he walked to his bus stop on June 7. The boy reported another masked man waited in a car nearby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.