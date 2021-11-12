Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl reported being grabbed by a stranger and sexually assaulted Thursday at Neabsco Regional Park in Woodbridge.
The victim told police she was walking along the boardwalk between Blackburn and Neabsco roads about 6 p.m. when a stranger approached her from behind.
She reported that the man pushed her to the ground, got on top of her and inappropriately touched her over her clothing, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a Friday evening news release.
The attacker fled on foot and the victim left the area and notified an acquaintance, Perok said. She was not injured.
Officers checked the area but the man wasn't located.
The victim described the suspect as a man of unknown race, between 20 and 40 years old with a medium to thick build and a medium length beard. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with a fur liner and large buttons on the front.
The investigation continues.
