Police say there is no threat to Unity Reed High School in Manassas after social media reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot this morning.
Officers now say there are no indications the person in question "was actually on campus."
Police continue to follow up on the initial social media reports and will remain at the school on Rixlew Lane this morning.
The school remains secure.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
