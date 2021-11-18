Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge.
It's unclear if there are any victims, but one person showed up to the emergency room nearby with a gunshot wound, sources tell InsideNoVa. No victims have been found in the mall on Smoketown Road, but shell casings were found in the Fashion Mechanic store in the mall's Neighborhood 5.
There is heavy police presence in the area and Gar-Field High School across the street was in "secure the building" status as officers investigated and searched for the shooter.
Police say there is no active threat.
