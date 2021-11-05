Police are on the scene of a shooting with injuries on Renegade Court in Dale City.
In a Twitter post, Prince William County police said the shooting occurred in the 14100 block of Renegade Court off Roundtree Drive before noon.
Police have not released any details yet on the shooting, other than to note there are injuries. A source tells InsideNoVa that three people were shot.
Police say they will release more information as available and are warning of heavy police presence in the area.
