A 28-year-old man died of stab wounds early Friday after a large fight outside Babylon Cafe on Golansky Boulevard in Woodbridge.
Police were called to the sports bar and hookah lounge at 3081 Golansky Boulevard at 2:13 a.m., and arrived to find the victim suffering stab wounds.
Officers utilized Department issued trauma kits to render first aid to the man and performed CPR until rescue personnel arrived at the scene, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. The preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that after closing, a large fight broke out in the parking lot of the business, Perok said.
During the fight, the stabbing occurred before parties dispersed.
No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the stabbing and are seeking to speak with anyone who was present during the altercation who can provide more details as to what occurred, Perok said.
The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of a next-of-kin. More information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation continues.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
After he arrived at the hospital they changed reason for death to COVID-19 related.
What? This happened in the now liberal socialist PW???
I sure hope Komrade del lee carter seeks a statewide ban on any object that could be used to stab someone!
