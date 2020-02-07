Prince William County police are investigating a possible hate crime at the Birchdale Community Center Skate Park after someone drew swastikas and anti-Semitic language on ramps earlier this week.
Officers were called to the park at 14730 Birchdale Ave. after a county park ranger discovered the vandalism, which occurred sometime between midnight on Feb. 1 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 5.
The drawings will be removed without causing permanent damage and the language did not contain any direct threats, said Prince William police spokeswoman Renee Carr.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
