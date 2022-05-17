Police are investigating after spray painted swastikas, Stars of David and other graffiti turned up at Veterans Park in Woodbridge.
The vandalism was reported at 2:23 p.m. Sunday and officers found the graffiti on several areas of the skate park, including the concrete bowl and the elevated rail. The drawings did not appear to contain any threat, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department was notified to remove the images. No additional markings have been reported in the area.
(1) comment
Inside nova loves writing these blog posts. They’re all democrat party hoaxers, no one ever finds out “who did it.” Lol
