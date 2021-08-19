Several buildings in the U.S. Capitol complex have been evacuated as police investigate a pickup truck containing a possible explosive device outside the Library of Congress.
On Twitter, U.S. Capitol Police urged people to avoid the area as they conduct an “active bomb threat investigation.”
The Associated Press reports that congressional offices nearby have been evacuated and staffers were seen walking quickly out of nearby buildings. Congress is recessed this week.
"... Law enforcement officials said investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator. Police were sending snipers to the scene, according to the officials," the AP reported.
