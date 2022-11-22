Police are investigating two weekend armed robberies 19 minutes apart in the Manassas area.
The first happened at 1 a.m. Saturday at the Denny’sat 8201 Sudley Road. The victim was standing in the parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black clothing. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property.
"At that time, a second unknown man wearing a white mask approached the victim and began taking property from the victim’s pockets," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The suspects took the victim’s property and fled on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Both suspects were men, one of which was wearing all black clothing and the other was wearing a white mask, a white hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Then at 1:19 a.m., officers were called to the 7-Eleven at 7800 Centreville Road. A masked man entered the store and approached the 43-year-old employee, brandished a knife and escorted the employee to the service counter.
While at the counter, the suspect grabbed money and lottery tickets before taking the employee’s phone and fleeing on foot, Carr said. No injuries were reported.
Police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, sunglasses, a blue face covering, a blue jacket, a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath a black North Face sweatshirt, black gloves, grey shorts over black jogging pants, and white sneakers.
WIsh we had an election that could tell these political leaders that truth in sentencing and funding law enforcement to make safer communities is important to us. Oh...wait..
