Police are investigating two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend in Prince William County.
On March 25 at 7:33 a.m., officers responded to the Somerset Point Apartments in the 7500 block of Equinox Landing Court in Gainesville, where they found a 31-year-old man inside of a car suffering from stab wounds, police said in a news release.
Officers provided first aid until rescue crews arrived and took the victim to an area hospital, where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
The initial investigation revealed the victim was near the apartment building when he was stabbed multiple times, the release said.
The victim then walked to his vehicle in the parking lot while calling for help. A bystander heard the victim and contacted 911. The incident does not appear to be random, police said.
On March 26 at 7:39 a.m., officers were called to another stabbing at a home in the 14800 block of Hyatt Place in Woodbridge earlier that morning.
Police say the suspect, 49-year-old Carlos Ernesto Montecinos, and a female acquaintance were parked in the area when the victim, a 29-year-old man, approached their vehicle.
Montecinos got out of the car and confronted the victim, a man he knows, before assaulting him, the release said. After the assault, the victim left and realized he had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where police were contacted. While at the hospital, the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, the release said.
Montecinos was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, the release said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Also on March 26, police were called to the Woodbridge Station Apartments in the 13600 block of Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge, where they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were determined to be non-life threatening, the release said.
Police say two groups were involved in a verbal altercation when multiple shots were fired. Both groups dispersed on foot, while some fled in a white vehicle.
Responding officers located the suspect vehicle nearby and attempted a traffic stop.
"The driver of the vehicle disregarded the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving," police said in the release.
Eventually, the vehicle stopped in the area of Cove Landing Drive where the occupants fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, one was detained.
A police K-9 searched the area for the other suspects who were not located. While checking the above area, officers located two apartments that were struck by rounds. Shell casings were also located in the area of Ranger Loop. No additional injuries were reported.
Alhajie Alpha Kamara, 19, of 1385 Eisenhower Circle in Woodbridge was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of obstruction of justice, the release said.
The day's second shooting happened at 5:38 p.m. at the Econo Lodge located at 17005 Dumfries Road in Dumfries.
Upon arriving in the parking lot of the hotel, Dumfries police officers located the victim, a 37-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was taken to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.
Police say “multiple occupants” inside a vehicle began arguing with the victim and an acquaintance, leading to the shooting. The suspect fled on foot, with officers and a police K-9 eventually locating him.
Ishmeal Lee McGriff, 25, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault and battery, police said. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
Just another day in Glenn Youngkin's Virginia.
Many of the suspects in this article are well known to the criminal justice system. Look at the general district and circuit Court websites and search their names. Thank you for this article. Now the Commonwealth Attorneys office knows citizens are watching and following these cases and want them in prison for max sentences. Convicted felon with a gun committing a heinous crime? Give him 30 years.
Just another day in Biden-supporter Dudko's democrat America. The bottom-dweller democrat sniffer who supports violent crime, aborting viable babies after birth and turning 5-year-old boys into confused little girls to play with at democrat drag shows in school libraries.
Why are republicans like five year olds? "Aborting babies after birth" LOL?
Prince William County is getting quite a reputation for hate, violence and data centers. They all have one thing in common. Thanks Ann Wheeler!
