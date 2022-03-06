Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman reported being grabbed a stranger at her apartment door in the Manassas area Saturday night.
Police are investigating after a 20-year-old woman reported being grabbed by a stranger at her apartment door in the Manassas area Saturday night.
The victim told police that about 9 p.m., she saw the man pull into the Assembly Manassas Apartments complex parking lot on Butterfield Street in a tan-colored sedan. He got out of his car and began walking towards the complex, and the victim then got out of her car and did the same.
Once inside her building, the man proceeded to an upper floor before seeing the victim and confronting her as she attempted to get into her apartment, Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The man then grabbed the victim from behind in a “bear-hug,” Perok said. When she screamed, he released her and ran from the building.
A police K-9 searched the area, but the man wasn't found. No injuries were reported, and no property was taken.
The victim described her attacker as an unknown age, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 185 pounds with a medium build and medium complexion. He was wearing glasses with gold-colored frames, a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black balaclava-style mask, black and gray sweatpants and black sneakers.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact police. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.