Officers are on the scene of a robbery at the M&T Bank on Hedges Run Drive in Lake Ridge.
Police say no weapons were displayed and the culprit fled before officers arrived. An unknown amount of money was taken.
Expect heavy police presence in the area.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back for updates.
