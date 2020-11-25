Police are investigating a bank robbery this morning at the TD Bank at 13630 Foulger Square in Woodbridge.
The robbery occurred about 11 a.m. No injuries reported. Police say the robber fled on foot. Police K9s and the Fairfax County police helicopter aided in a search, but he wasn't found.
The robber was described as black, skinny, wearing a Washington Redskins baseball cap, a mask, a yellow reflective vest over a grey sweater, black pants and carrying a small black bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
