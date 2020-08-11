Police are searching for the suspects who broke into more than 100 units at CubeSmart Self Storage in the Manassas area last week.
A manager reported that someone broke into the business at 8621 Sunnygate Drive between 10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 and 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.
The culprits got into the gated area through an exterior fence, which was found damaged.
While investigating, officers determined that over 100 units were forcefully entered. Police are still investigating whether any property is missing.
The incident follows a similar case July 25 at Public Storage at 8046 Sudley Road. That investigation revealed that someone forced entry into several storage units by removing the locks. The amount of property taken has not been reported.
