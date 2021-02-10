Fairfax County police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a victim, described only as a male, in Reston on Wednesday afternoon.
The deadly shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of Branleigh Park Court. The victim was shot outside and the suspect is believed to have fled in a silver Nissan Rogue.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting, but said it does. not appear to be a random act of violence.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
