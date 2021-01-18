Prince William County police are investigating the death of a Haymarket teen who was struck by at least two cars late Sunday on James Madison Highway.
Officers were called to the scene at Dominion Valley Drive at 11:18 p.m., where they found the 13-year-old boy in the roadway. He was pronounced dead a the scene, said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
The victim, who was in the lane of travel and outside a crosswalk, was first struck by a 2007 Toyota Camry and then a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the southbound lanes. Both drivers, an 18-year-old man from Culpeper and a 60-year-old man from Aldie, stopped nearby and contacted police after determining they had struck a person, Perok said.
"Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway, prior to being struck by the initial vehicle," Perok said in a news release. "It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle."
The remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy.
Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased is not being released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
