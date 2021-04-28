A 30-year-old inmate at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center found unresponsive in his cell last week has died.
Police say Christopher Fojt, of Reston, was taken to an area hospital after being found April 22 and died Tuesday.
The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, but preliminarily, there are no signs of foul play, police said.
Fojt had been in custody of the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and incarcerated at the jail since April 21 on charges of illegally carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession and possession of a weapon while in possession of illegal drugs, according to Fairfax County court records.
Police detectives are coordinating with the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office to gather the facts and circumstances surrounding his death, police said.
By policy, the police department investigates all Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office in-custody deaths.
