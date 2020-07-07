Police are investigating the Saturday death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The investigation revealed that Fernando Rodriguez Galvan, 25, of Woodbridge was alone in his cell and appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
Medical staff located him during a cell check at approximately 3:50 a.m. and provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived, but he was pronounced dead.
Galvan was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for autopsy and toxicology results, which are pending. No foul play is suspected at this time.
Galvan was arrested on June 4 and jailed stemming from a domestic altercation and later assaults on both law enforcement and medical staff, Carr said. The investigation into his death continues.
