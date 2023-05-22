Police are investigating a Monday afternoon robbery at the Bank of America on Donegan Drive outside Manassas.
The robbery was reported about 3:30 p.m. No weapon was seen and no injuries reported, police said.
The suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
"Residents please avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence as investigation continues," Prince William County police said on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.