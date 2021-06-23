Police are investigating a phone threat to the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge.
Officers were called to the temple at 14010 Spriggs Road about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday after a message was left on voicemail including inappropriate language and threats of violence, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said
The threat appears to be isolated to this place of worship, he said.
The investigation continues.
