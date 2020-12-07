Police are investigating two cases of shots fired at vehicles on Sunday, one outside Dale City and the other in Dumfries. In one of the cases, a man was shot but is expected to survive.
The first shooting happened Sunday at 2:13 p.m. in the 13300 block of Old Delaney Road outside Dale City.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, reported to police that while he and other acquaintances were inside a car on Old Delaney Road, rounds were fired towards their vehicle.
During the shooting, the victim and the vehicle were struck, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. The acquaintances took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where police were notified. No additional injuries or property damage were reported.
Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and no suspect was in custody Monday. The incident does not appear to be random, Carr said.
The second case took place Sunday at 2:58 a.m. outside the Waffle House located at 17137 Dumfries Road.
Officers were called to investigate a report of a gunshot being heard, but arrived to find no evidence of shooting and no victims.
Later Sunday morning, a 27-year-old woman called to report that damage was discovered to her vehicle after she arrived at her home in Alexandria. The victim advised officers over the phone that the damage was reportedly consistent with a projectile ricochet strike. Pictures were provided to officers to confirm there was damage, Carr said.
The investigation revealed that the victim and three other acquaintances arrived at the restaurant where they saw people they know in the parking lot. The victim and the other acquaintances opted to leave the parking lot when a gunshot was heard. No injuries were reported, and the damage was not initially discovered until later prompting the police investigation.
The shooter was not seen by the victim or the other occupants of the vehicle, Carr said.
Wow, who saw this coming?
PWC now a liberal socialist sanctuary is turning the county into lil Chicago. Good job dems!
