Officers called to a stabbing in the Dominion Middle Ridge Apartments in Lake Ridge on Friday night arrived to find a man carrying a child covered in blood, then saw him put her on the ground and hit her multiple times, police said in a news release this morning.
Officers responding to the 911 call arrived in the 3600 block of Meandering Way off Smoketown Road at 9:33 p.m., where the man – later identified as the 8-year-old girl’s father – was carrying her down the stairs of the apartment building.
Police immediately got the child away from the man and rendered first aid, said Prince William County police Sgt. Jonathan Perok. Meanwhile, other officers attempted to arrest the suspect, who struggled as they tried to place him in two separate cruisers. He was eventually placed in a prisoner transport van.
As officers were treating the child at the scene, they learned of a second victim inside the family’s apartment, Perok said. Inside they found the child’s mother, a 25-year-old woman, in the kitchen also suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Both the girl and her mother were flown by helicopter to area trauma centers with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Police have charged Javier Mauricio Molina, 25, of the 3600 block of Meandering Way, with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding.
(4) comments
Basic journalism requires you to provide names of the non-minors arrested. Why didn't you?
I know reading is difficult, but the father's name is in the article. The victim's name is not.
I'm sure you only care, to reinforce your racist stereotypes. You never comment on white crime.
It’s good to see the new Prince William County liberal/socialist/democratic (repeating myself) policies turning the county into little California.
Which policies are those? What correlation between them and crime do you feel exist?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.