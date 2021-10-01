Police are investigating after multiple reports of a stranger approaching female students outside Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge on Thursday and offering them money to get in his car.
The man, driving a newer-model silver Subaru Forester, approached the students by pulling alongside them as they walked to and from school during the morning and afternoon hours, police said.
At no time did any of the juveniles get into the vehicle, nor was there any physical contact between the girls and the man, according to police.
The suspect was Hispanic, between 30 to 36 years old, with a heavy build, long black hair in a ponytail, glasses, a scruffy beard and possibly tattoos on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt.
Detectives are seeking assistance from the public to identify the man involved. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or by submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/police tip.
