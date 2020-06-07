Police say they've got a suspect in custody in a Sunday afternoon shooting on Chaucer Lane in Lake Ridge.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the lower body, Prince William County police said in a Facebook post. The shooter was located, police said.
Officers were called to the shooting about 4:40 p.m. They say it was domestic-related and an isolated incident.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
