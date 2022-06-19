A Lake Ridge man and his dog both died late Saturday after being struck by a drunken driver on Old Bridge Road, police say.
The incident happened about 8:36 p.m., when the driver of a 2016 Ford Focus traveling westbound on Old Bridge Road just past Cape Cod Court drove onto the sidewalk, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The Ford hit a pedestrian walking his dog, then continued traveling before it struck a communications box and a Dominion Energy pole, causing the pole to snap and fall into the road, Carr said.
Responding officers and bystanders provided first aid to the pedestrian, identified as 45-year-old Luis Alfredo Perez, until rescue workers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. His dog, a male Akita between 5 to 7 years old, died at the scene.
The Ford's driver Banze Mwenze Gentil, 40, of Cloverdale Road in Dale City was charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI, and failure to wear seatbelt, Carr said. No booking photo was available.
Gentil was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
The incident knocked out power to hundreds of Dominion Energy customers late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Sickening. So, now a family lost a loved one’s life, and a pet, due to someone’s desire to drive while under the influence. How self-centered can you be?
So sorry for this man’s family.
Lake Ridge is reallly Hoodbridge also. Case in point.
Is the driver licensed, did he have past offenses, and is he a citizen?
Oh no. I was listening to the police scanner last night and wondered why there was a downed power line. DUI is one of the most abhorrent things a person could do. In California, they don't care about the legal US citizens who smuggle drugs. They will take the drugs and set the coyote free on purpose. They know it is only a matter of time before the poor drug-runner gets caught drinking and driving. Not only is it a worse crime, but it is also worse for their reputations. There is absolutely zero pride in having a DUI on record. Even less for those actions leading to manslaughter. Justice is such a bandaid on the wounds created by the irresponsible, whose self-hatred acts as a guided missile towards the precious and innocent. Have a good day.
