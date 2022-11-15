A 22-year-old Manassas Park man is jailed without bond after police say he cooked himself stolen food at Pizza Hut while threatening employees with a knife.
The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the restaurant at 8263 Shoppers Square in Manassas. The suspect walked into the store and past the service counter towards the kitchen area.
"While in the kitchen, the accused retrieved food items from the freezer and began cooking them before lifting up his shirt and revealing a knife to an employee," Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
He then took the food and left the business. An employee attempted to confront him in the parking lot and the suspect brandished a knife, Carr said.
No injuries were reported.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect that night, but he wasn't located. One of the employees knew the alleged robber, identified as David Obed Melara of the 100 block of Old Centreville Road in Manassas Pak, and he was arrested the next day, Carr said.
Melara is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail on a robbery charge.
(1) comment
The man was hungry...
