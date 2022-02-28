What started as a domestic dispute Saturday at a Woodbridge commuter lot ended with a driver striking two people as a witness fired at the car in an attempt to stop him.
Officers were called to the Horner Commuter Lot at 13455 Telegraph Road about 7:25 p.m. for a report of two pedestrians struck by a car. They arrived to find that a 27-year-old woman and the suspect, later identified as 42-year-old Enock Espinal Estrada of Woodbridge, got involved in a domestic dispute in a car at the commuter lot.
Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Estrada assaulted and choked the victim as he prevented her from getting out of the car, but she was eventually able to get free with their 5-year-old daughter.
The victim ran to another vehicle, where the occupants got out to help after hearing her in distress, Perok said.
As they did, Estrada "circled around the parking lot and rapidly accelerated towards the victim and the occupants of the other vehicle," Perok said.
As he approached at a high speed, one of the good Samaritans, identified as a 57-year-old man who was assisting the victim, drew a firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the car, striking it once, Perok said.
Estrada continued driving, striking the car with an 8-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl and 15-month-old girl, still inside, Perok said. The children were not injured, but the collision caused significant damage to the car, Perok said.
After that, Estrada struck the 27-year-old victim and a 16-year-old boy who was also trying to help her, Perok said.
The woman was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries to her leg, while the teenager was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Perok said.
After an extensive search, Perok said, Estrada returned to his house on East Longview Drive, where he was arrested.
The good Samaritan was found to be in legal possession of the firearm which was determined to be used in self-defense. No charges will be sought, Perok said.
Police charged Estrada with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, three counts of felony hit and run, one count of abduction, one count of strangulation and one count of domestic assault and battery. He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
