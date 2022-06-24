Police are searching for a man who exposed himself and sexually assaulted an employee Friday morning at the Hoadly Road Food Lion in mid-Prince William County.
Police were called to the store at 6306 Hoadly Road at 9:45 a.m. after the employee, a 58-year-old woman, told police a stranger had followed her around the store that morning.
The man had been known to visit the location and has had previous brief encounters with the employee in the past. This time, said Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the man approached her and had a brief interaction before walking away. But when she went back to work stocking aisles, he approached her from behind again and she felt “an unknown fluid on her pants,” Perok said in a news release.
Based on the man’s behavior, the store contacted police, but the man had already left.
Officers reviewed video surveillance, which showed the man entering the store about 8:50 a.m. He was then seen watching the employee on multiple occasions from other aisles within the store, Perok said.
“At one point, the man approached the employee from behind while exposing himself and making obscene motions unbeknownst to the employee who was facing away from the man,” the release said.
The man is then seen quickly turning away from the employee and exiting the business about 9:35 a.m. He got into a dark-colored, four-door sedan with a missing rim on the rear passenger-side tire.
“Preliminarily, the liquid found on the employee is believed to be bodily fluid based on the man’s behavior and interactions after approaching the employee from behind,” Perok said.
The employee was not physically injured.
The man was described as Black, between 30 to 35 years old, about 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved polo with gray and black stripes, black or dark-colored pants, black sneakers with a white logo, wire-rim sunglasses, and a white medical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
(1) comment
Congrats,
You've just won the Prince William Pervert of the Year award. Now put your hands behind your back. You're under arrest.
