An Alexandria man faces grand larceny and drunken driving charges after police say he crashed a stolen ambulance in Dale City early Thursday.
The wreck happened a few minutes after midnight at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Dale Boulevard, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The suspect had stolen an ambulance, with no patients inside, a short time earlier from the Kaiser Permanente Woodbridge Medical Center on Potomac Mills Road a few miles away. He drove westbound on Minnieville Road, where he collided with a BMW 325i at the intersection with Dale Boulevard. The man continued to flee in the damaged ambulance before striking a road sign and coming to stop in the road, Carr said.
The BMW driver suffered minor injuries in the wreck while the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Carr said. He was treated and released to police custody.
Robert Alexis Guzman, 36, of 9416 Forest Haven Drive in Alexandria was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle, DWI, and driving on a revoked license, Carr said. He was jailed without bond.
