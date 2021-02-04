A man wanted for indecent exposure at a Woodbridge store was arrested Wednesday after he tried it again at the At Home store in Dale City, police say.
Police were called to the store at 2851 Dale Blvd. just before 2:30 p.m., where a 37-year-old woman said she was shopping when a man approached and made inappropriate gestures toward her, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said. The victim quickly left the aisle and contacted the police. At no time was physical contact made between the accused and the victim.
Officers obtained arrest warrants in the case for Jamie Kentrel Harris, 34, of Manassas, who was already wanted on charges related to a Jan. 29 incident at DiDi's Discount Store on Smoketown Road in Woodbridge.
In that case, two women, one 39 and the other 21, told police they were shopping around 4:45 p.m. when a man approached and, after a short time, made a noise to get their attention. He then exposed himself and made inappropriate gestures, police said.
The women immediately left the aisle and contacted a store employee who notified the police.
On Thursday, officers were on patrol in the 14700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and found Harris in a vehicle. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of indecent exposure and two counts of obscene sexual display, Carr said. Harris was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
In 2011, Harris served a month in jail for an indecent exposure conviction, court records show.
(2) comments
Wonder which of the “excuses” will be employed to justify letting him go way too soon? Sure hope there’s not a disproportionate amount of blonds being incarcerated. Disproportionality = “get out of jail free” card (Compliments of the Democrat Party Recruitment & Retention Division).
So many criminals have unflattering hair styles.
