Fairfax County police are asking for the public's help finding a man involved in two sexual assaults in the Falls Church area that began with social media chatrooms.
A victim came forward in December to report she was sexually assaulted in April in the stairwell of an apartment complex in 6100 block of Leesburg Pike. And earlier this month, a second victim came forward to report a sexual assault that occurred on Jan. 3 at the same location.
In both assaults, the victims were lured to the apartment complex through social media chatrooms, police said in a news release.
Detectives have identified Joel Serrano, 21, in connection with the incident and obtained warrants Jan. 23 for rape and indecent liberties with a minor, police said.
Serrano Chicas was living in the Falls Church area, but detectives believe he has since left. He is 5’5”, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3. If you see Serrano Chicas, please immediately call the non-emergency number, 703-691-2131, or call 911.
Additionally, detectives are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Serrano Chicas to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 3.
