A Manassas man is jailed without bond after police say the mother of a 12-year-old girl witnessed a sexual assault.
The victim was in a house in the Manassas area with the 40-year-old suspect at 11:08 p.m. Thursday when her mother saw him "touching her inappropriately," Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The mother immediately separated the two and notified the police. Police say the victim, suspect and mother know each other, but did not release their relationship.
Detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded and determined that the victim was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion between Sept. 5 and Oct. 8, Carr said.
Eduardo Acost Guillen was charged with aggravated sexual battery and forcible sodomy, Carr said. He is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Jail.
