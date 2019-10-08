Manassas Park police are investigating the death of a woman who apparently set herself on fire Tuesday at a home in the 9400 block of Wilcoxen Drive.
Police and fire crews were called to the home at 2:57 p.m. for a report of an attempted suicide and house fire. They arrived to find a fire on the back deck and the woman suffering severe burns.
The victim was taken to Novant's Prince William Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said in a news release.
Manassas Park and the Prince William County fire marshal's office are conducting a joint investigation.
The woman's identity has not been released pending family notifications.
