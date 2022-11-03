The Prince William County Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to a suspect in the Oct. 27 shooting death of an 18-year-old man behind a Woodbridge 7-Eleven.
Police were called to the store in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway at 10:24 p.m. and arrived to find a community member in the parking lot providing first aid to a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers continued providing first aid to the man until rescue workers arrived. The victim, identified as Milton Humberto Escalante Escobar of Woodbridge, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Car said.
Police say the victim was with "other individuals" in he woods behind the 7-Eleven when he was struck. He was then "assisted from the wooded area to the parking lot," Carr said.
No additional injuries were reported, and no property damage was located. Police say the case does not appear to be random.
The department announced Thursday is it offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads and an arrest and conviction in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip
(3) comments
It's safer in Caracas then in Woodbridge. Gotta love the left...unless of course you live under their rule.
Typical day in the hoodbridge majority minority ghetto
Sad but not unexpected. I didn't even know about this murder when I made my comment about the Social Justice Commission's opposition of the Digital Gateway proposal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.