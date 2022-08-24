Police have released surveillance photos and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in a Friday double shooting outside Manassas that left one man dead.
Police say the victim, 25-year-old Dalton Jakob Moore of no fixed address, was sitting with two other men on the sidewalk outside of the 7-Eleven at Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard when the gunman appeared from behind the building.
After a brief exchange, the suspect produced a firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the Moore, striking him and another man, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Moore died at the scene. The other victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound, while the third man was uninjured.
After the shooting, the suspect ran to a light-colored sedan parked nearby and fled the area.
Detectives on Wednesday released images of the suspect and vehicle that were captured during and following the shooting.
The police department is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the case.
The gunman was a Hispanic male, heavyset, with short dark hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black shorts.
The case is Prince William County's 10th homicide of 2022.
