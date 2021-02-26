A police officer in the Town of Stanley was shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Friday afternoon.
Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed seconds after stopping a motorist at 3:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Judy Lane.
"Before the officer could even exit his patrol vehicle, the driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire," Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
Winum, a former state police trooper, died at the scene, Geller said. The suspected shooter, identified as 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards, of Stanley, fled into the nearby woods on foot.
Law enforcement descended on the scene to search for Richards who was later found hiding out in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road.
"There, Richards made a threatening movement and was shot by Page County sheriff's deputies," Geller said. Richards died from his injuries.
Stanley is a small town about 75 miles west of Manassas in the Shenandoah Valley. Winum joined the department in 2016 after serving as a state trooper for 10 years.
In a statement, Stanley Police Chief Ryan Dean said Winum "proudly served and protected the Stanley community."
"I know the Stanley and Page County community are keeping Nick and his family in their prayers during this most difficult and tragic time," he wrote.
Virginia State Police are investigating both the officer's death and the subsequent officer-involved shooting.
