Police are investigating an attempted abduction Tuesday afternoon on a footpath near Interstate 95 and Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.
The victim, a 37-year-old woman, told police she was walking home around 4 p.m. near the I-95 overpass towards Summerland Drive when she encountered three unknown men, said Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
One of the men grabbed the victim’s arm and attempted to pull her into a nearby wooded area. The other two men were nearby and did not touch or interact with the victim or assist the initial suspect.
According to the victim, a passing motorist traveling westbound on the parkway towards I-95 slowed their vehicle and honked the vehicle’s horn which caused the suspect to release the victim, Perok said.
The vehicle continued driving and the three men fled into the nearby wooded area.
The victim was not injured and reportedly observed the same men in the same area on Nov. 22, but no altercation occurred on that date, Perok said.
The pathway used by the men is a known cut-through from the Prince William Parkway to the dead-end of nearby Horner Road.
Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are seeking to speak to the passing motorist who may have observed the encounter or the assistance from any other witnesses to the incident. Additional information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Police provided the following suspect descriptions:
- Light-skinned, brown complected, male, late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’4”-5’5”, approximately 140-145lbs with a thin build and dark colored eyes [suspect who grabbed the victim]. Last seen wearing a black ski-mask, short black sleeve t-shirt with white lines on the chest, black jeans, and black shoes (possible Converse shoes) with white shoelaces. The suspect reportedly had a white bandage on his right hand which started below his wrist and covered the entire hand, including his fingers.
- Light-skinned male, brown complected, late 20’s to early 30’s, 5’4”-5’5”, approximately 140-145lbs with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, black t-shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.
- Male, unknown race or ethnicity, 30’s, 5’4” to 5’5” with a thin build. Last seen wearing a black ski mask, dark navy blue long-sleeve shirt with a large plaid design, blue jeans, and yellow construction-style shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
