Prince William County police say detectives have confirmed that a viral, close-up photo circulating on social media is not one of the robbers in the deadly Thursday shooting at the Manassas Denny's.
"Police have CONFIRMED who that individual is and have determined that person IS NOT involved in this homicide," the department said in a Facebook post. "As a reminder, only share information and photos released by this agency as we are leading the investigation with our Federal law enforcement partners."
If you have a tip regarding the investigation, please call our tipline at 703-792-7000 or online at pwcgov.org/policetip.
