Police have released surveillance video and increased a reward for information in the unsolved Nov. 12 murder of a Woodbridge man found shot to death in his car in Dumfries.
Officers were called to the area of Williamstown and Old Triangle roads at 5:35 a.m. after "multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area," Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
When officers arrived, they found a car near Morgan Court that had been struck by gunfire and Demetrious Levar Graham, 44, of Woodbridge dead with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat, Perok said.
Video surveillance captured the gunman wearing no shirt with his face covered walking along the sidewalk. He is then seen firing multiple rounds towards the man’s vehicle as it drove by. The suspect fled on foot, and the vehicle continued moving across the roadway before striking a parked vehicle and coming to rest.
Detectives continue to investigate the incident to determine what led up to the shooting.
The police department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the murder.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(1) comment
Trash people in a trash town
