Detectives are searching for a suspect in a deadly double shooting Sunday morning in Bailey's Crossroads.
Around 2:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a person shot in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in the Build America Plaza parking lot.
Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body and both were taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
One of the victims, Maurice Anderson, 24, of Washington D.C, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. The second victim remains hospitalized.
Detectives said the men were at a restaurant in the Build America Plaza and an argument in the parking lot led to one man discharging multiple rounds, striking the two men. The man was seen entering a vehicle and leaving the scene.
Detectives recovered images of the suspect responsible for the shooting.
Anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact police at 703-246-7800, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.