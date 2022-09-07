Police on Wednesday released new details and surveillance video of the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dale City last week, but left unanswered questions about the undercover drug buy that left one man dead and another wounded.
Jaiden Malik Carter, 19, of Dale City, died Sunday after he was shot in the upper body during the Sept. 1 incident in the 14700 block of Fox Glove Court, a townhouse community off Cloverdale Road.
A second man who was also shot, 30-year-old Shane Dareon Pollard of Ranger Loop in Woodbridge, remains hospitalized but is expected to survive. No officers were injured.
Police on Wednesday said the shooting, which they have characterized as “an exchange of gunfire,” stemmed from a robbery of an undercover Manassas detective on a regional drug task force who had arranged to buy fentanyl and at least one firearm.
They also released a 12-minute video of the incident, a longer version of a video circulating on social media. Any gunshots are difficult to hear. The segment shows the events leading up to the shooting as police described, then unmarked police vehicles swooping in on a black car. The black car quickly backs up and crashes into several parked cars as police shout commands. Any exchange of gunfire is not evident.
- Video circulated by Carter family:
Police say at the scene they found two handguns, one of them illegally modified to be fully automatic with an extended magazine. They have not said if any drugs were found.
Perok on Wednesday declined to say if there is body-worn camera footage of the incident.
“This is the only video being released at this time,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.