Police responded to a report of active violence and shots fired at Manassas Mall this morning, but later confirmed it was a false call.
Officers responded en masse after the report of a shooting near Walmart after 10 a.m., but searches of the mall turned up no evidence of violence.
Police will continue to monitor the mall through the day as a precaution.
